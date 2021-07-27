According Verizon’s Senior Vice President for Nationwide Small Business Wendy Taccetta, small businesses are usually the last to bounce back after a financial crisis like the one we saw during Covid-19. But, she says, this time it can be different thanks to the advances in technology.
Well, technically… Verizon has small business tools you probably don’t know about: Verizon’s Wendy Taccetta (Ep. 47)
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.