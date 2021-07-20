Ufinet expands footprint in Brazil with NB Telecom acquisition

Ufinet first entered Brazil in 2019 with the purchase of São Paulo-based Netell

Wholesale telecommunications company Ufinet has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in NB Telecom, a Rio de Janeiro-based carrier. According to Stefano Lorenzi, executive chairman at Ufinet, the company will expand NB Telecom’s network to increase its footprint in Brazil.

“Our goal is strong and clear: to continue the relentless growth of Ufinet’s business in the Latin America region,” he said.

Ufinet first entered the Brazilian market in 2019 with the purchase of São Paulo-based Netell, one of the country’s primary wholesale carrier. The company, however, has a strong foothold in the larger Latin American market with over 75,000 km of optical fiber deployed in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile.

“This transaction represents an important milestone for our group. NB Telecom boasts a strategic network in Rio de Janeiro, which includes both aerial and underground capillarity between the city’s most important business buildings, data centres, and PoPs,” said Iñigo García del Cerro, CEO of Ufinet. “This is a key expansion, not only from a strategic point of view but also to better support our customers’ needs in Brazil.”

“This acquisition creates a major platform for our customers. We can now offer an international footprint connecting Rio de Janeiro to the Americas at an unprecedented level,” said Edgard Sanchez Leal and Pedro Augusto Oliveira Alves, co-founders of NB Telecom. “It has always been a dream to see our firm join efforts with such a globally respected organization as Ufinet.”

Currently, NB Telecom operates a fiber network of more than 500 km connecting all major data centers, PoPs and business centers in Rio de Janeiro.