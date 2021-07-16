LG Uplus, KDDI ink MoU to cooperate in 5G, 6G technologies

Korean carrier LG Uplus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japanese mobile operator KDDI to find new business applications for 5G network technology and strengthen cooperation to pave the way for future 6G technology, Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Under the terms of the deal, the two partners aim to share their network technology and solutions in the 5G field and find additional applications of the latest generation of mobile network tech.

According to the report, LG Uplus has recently stepped up efforts to develop new services using its 5G network, such as remotely operating yard cranes at container terminals.

The MoU also stipulates that the two mobile operators will jointly develop not-yet-standardized 6G technology and aim to establish international standards for the next generation network.

KDDI noted it had worked with LG Uplus since 2015 in areas including joint equipment procurement, and launching extended reality (XR) services and drones.

South Korea aims to deploy the world’s first commercial “6G” network in 2028, and recently announced a program to develop the core standards and technologies within the next five years, according to local press reports.

The Korean government unveiled a five-year plan to spend some 220 billion won ($193 million) on the development of core technologies for future 6G systems, while stepping up joint research and cooperation with the United States.

Also, with the aim of carrying out joint research in 6G technologies, the Institute for Information communication Technology Planning and Evaluation (IITP), a state body affiliated with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, inked a deal with the National Science Foundation (NSF), a U.S. agency that supports research and education activities in the fields of science and engineering.

In April, Korean tech giant LG said it had partnered with U.S.-based test and measurement firm Keysight Technologies and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), with the aim of carrying out research on future 6G technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three partners agreed to cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz frequencies, widely seen a key frequency band for 6G communications, which have not yet been standardized. According to the report, they aim to complete 6G research by 2024.

LG also noted that future 6G technologies will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.