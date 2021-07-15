Verizon Business expands 5G internet offering to additional cities

The offering is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April

Verizon Business has expanded its fixed-wireless internet offering, 5G Business Internet, to a total of 42 U.S. cities, a rapid expansion from the previous total of 24 announced in April. The offering, available in parts of these cities, is supported by the carrier’s 5G mmWave network, called 5G Ultra Wideband, and provides businesses with an alternative to cable internet.

“5G Business Internet customers get more than just a new kind of superfast Internet connectivity for today — they also get a 5G digital-transformation platform for tomorrow,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business. “Professional installation from Verizon means easy setup and quick application deployments from the start, and, as 5G technology evolves, customers will also have a scalable framework for leveraging technologies like edge computing and IoT.”

Expanded 5G Business Internet availability announced today includes parts of Ann Arbor, MI; Akron, OH; Fresno, CA; Spokane, WA; Columbia, SC; Milwaukee, WI; Tampa, FL; St. Petersburg, FL; Memphis, TN; San Antonio, TX; Columbus, OH; Raleigh, NC; Durham, NC; Greensboro, NC; Seattle, WA; Tucson, AZ; Des Moines, IA; and New Orleans, LA.

Previously announced cities include Anaheim, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City (MO) and Las Vegas.

Verizon Business’ larger business portfolio includes additional solutions like 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing (MEC), OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, IoT, advanced security solutions, managed network-as-a-service (NaaS) and support offerings, SDN, and more.

In May, the company teamed up with RingCentral to deliver a co-branded, cloud-based enterprise communication service that will integrate team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system, adding to its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) portfolio and compliment some of these existing business services and offerings.

In the April announcement, the company pointed to its recently conducted survey, done in partnership with Morning Consult, as evidence that its 5G business services are in demand. The survey, according to Verizon, found that seven in 10 decision-makers — 69% — believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly half said their companies have already provided or are planning to provide a 5G-capable smartphone or device to employees within the next six months. In addition, eight in 10 agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their company (80%), their industry (79%), and their role (79%).