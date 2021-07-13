YOU ARE AT:BusinessWell, technically... a hybrid workforce maximizes flexibility and productivity: Qualcomm's Heather Ace...
Well, technically… a hybrid workforce maximizes flexibility and productivity: Qualcomm’s Heather Ace (Ep. 46)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Qualcomm’s Chief Human Resources Officer Heather Ace describes the company’s hybrid approach to in-office work post COVID and the importance of focusing on mental health and workplace equity. She also shares how her own experience onboarding remotely informed how she tackled these challenging topics.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

