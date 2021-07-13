Alaska’s GCI expands satellite capacity, completes survey for subsea fiber project

Alaskan network operator GCI has signed a new, $150 million deal with Intelsat to expand GCI’s available capacity for satellite-based services. GCI has offered satellite service for nearly three decades, and the telco says that the deal continues its access to both C-band and Ku-band satellite capacity and “dramatically expands” its geosynchronous (GEO) satellite capacity. The deal brings GCI access to statewide Ka-band capacity so that the carrier can meet capacity demands for rural internet service customers including businesses, government agencies, school districts and regional tribal health care providers.

“Today’s announcement is another example of GCI’s continued commitment to our rural customers and our willingness to make the investment necessary to serve small, remote communities across the state,” said GCI CEO Ron Duncan. “Some people have expressed concern that Alaska is running out of GEO satellite capacity — well, that’s no longer an issue. This deal will nearly quadruple our available capacity. GCI intends to remain the leader in connectivity in rural Alaska. The Intelsat partnership is part of a much broader rural connectivity strategy that includes our AU-Aleutians Fiber Project.”

GCI’s Alaska United-Aleutians Fiber Project involves laying an 860-mile subsea fiber system to serve some of the most remote communities in the state. GCI announced earlier this month that it had completed an initial marine survey for the new fiber project. The multi-year project is expected to cost $58 million, $25 million of which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, plus another $33 million in investment from GCI.

Using a repurposed crabber and fish tender vessel called the Norseman II, a crew of 16 people — a five-person ship crew, 10-person survey crew and one representative from GCI — set out from Homer, Alaska in mid-May and mapped a route running from Mill Bay in Kodiak, through Unimak Pass and ultimately, closing the loop with a previous survey from 2017 that ended in Unalaska. The route, GCI said, “included narrow passages with high tidal currents: the open, exposed seas of Shelikof Straits, rough seafloor topography in the approaches to Chignik Bay, high-impact trawl scar zones, 20-meter-high ancient sediment waves; cargo ship traffic through Unimak Pass, and passed by two possible shipwrecks. Despite the expected challenges, the crew successfully surveyed 792 miles of cable route which approximates to 95% of the total planned route.” GCI also emphasized the care it is taking to protect local wildlife as it does the work, with the survey crews taking care not to impede marine animals; during the actual laying of fiber, GCI said, marine biologists will be present to monitor and track wildlife migration patterns, mammal groups and fishing grounds along the fiber route.

In August, GCI plans to start a second geotechnical survey that will analyze samples of the sea floor.

“This first marine survey checks a vital box when we look at our project timeline,” said GCI Senior Manager of Corporate Communications and Community Engagement Jenifer Nelson. “Our next steps will be the geotechnical seafloor sampling in August which will help us determine where we can bury the cable along the route. Not far behind is the actual laying of the fiber cable. We remain on track to meet our goal of delivering fiber service to Unalaska in late 2022.”