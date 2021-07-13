T-Mobile doubled its lead in 5G download speed over the competition, according to OpenSignal

OpenSignal’s latest 5G user experience report concluded that T-Mobile US, for the third time in a row, had the fastest download speed during the time period measured. In fact, the carrier’s 5G users saw an average download speed of 87.5 Mbps, doubled its lead over its competitors in this area compared to previous reports. While AT&T and Verizon both only achieved average download speeds of 52.3 mbps, they both also shared the title of best 5G video experience, scoring 61.3 points and 61.2 points, respectively.

AT&T lags behind T-Mobile US, Verizon in most 5G categories: OpenSignal 6

T-Mobile US also put further distance between itself and the other two carriers when it came to both 5G availability and 5G reach. As T-Mobile US improved in these areas, Verizon saw a slight decrease in both, and while AT&T increased in both categories, it wasn’t enough to overtake T-Mobile.

AT&T lags behind T-Mobile US, Verizon in most 5G categories: OpenSignal 7

While AT&T took the grand prize for the best 5G voice applications — like WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger — experience and shared best 5G gaming experience with Verizon in OpenSignal’s April report, Verizon has now managed to pull into the lead in both categories, according to the July report. Verizon scored 80.9 points in gaming, a 5.5-point lead over AT&T and 83.3 points in voice application compared to AT&T’s 82.4 points.

T-Mobile US held on to its title as 5G upload speed winner, achieving a score that is statistically unchanged from the last report score of 15.1 Mbps. Verizon, on the other hand, saw an improvement of 1.2 Mbps, which puts it at an average upload speed of 14.2 Mbps, suggesting that it is closing in on T-Mobile. AT&T actually saw a 1.2 Mbps decline in this area, reaching an average upload speed of just 8.8 Mbps.

AT&T lags behind T-Mobile US, Verizon in most 5G categories: OpenSignal 8

OpenSignal provided an updated on mmWave 5G mobile experience, specifically, indicating that Verizon users have seen the fastest average mmWave 5G download speed. Verizon’s average speed of 618.4 Mbps, was nearly twice as fast as our users’ average experience on T-Mobile, which was 312 Mbps, and more than two and a half times faster than what our users experienced on AT&T, which clocked in at 245 Mbps.

AT&T lags behind T-Mobile US, Verizon in most 5G categories: OpenSignal 9

Verizon also performed better than both AT&T and T-Mobile when it came to average time connected to mmWave 5G. In the 90-day period measured, Verizon users saw a mean time connected to mmWave 5G of 0.7% compared with 0.4% on AT&T and 0.2% on T-Mobile.

However, when it came to the average mmWave 5G upload speeds, T-Mobile users experienced the fastest average speeds on mmWave 5G with a score of 39.9 Mbps, while AT&T and Verizon’s average upload speeds were 30 Mbps and 30.8 Mbps, respectively.