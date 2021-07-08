Vodafone partners with Mavenir to leverage Open RAN for in-building enterprise 4G

Vodafone has also tapped Open RAN for rural coverage expansion

Vodafone, along with other European multi-nation operators, has tapped Open RAN as an important piece of long term network transformation plans. In the latest, Vodafone is working with virtualized RAN software specialist Mavenir to use Open RAN systems to expand in-building 4G coverage for medium- and large-sized enterprise facilities.

According to a press release from Vodafone, the ultimate goal is to offer “plug-and-play” Open RAN-compliant small cell systems. Currently the operator is working with Mavenir on the software side and with Sercomm for radio infrastructure.

Vodafone UK Chief Network Officer Andrea Dona said in a statement, “So far, Open RAN deployment has focused on outdoor connectivity, but there is significant potential for this technology in the office environment. A simple plug-and-play product, which includes all the attractive benefits of the Open RAN philosophy, is one that can build on our strength of providing indoor coverage through both our macro network and our bespoke solutions.”

In terms of using Open RAN for its macro network, Vodafone committed in the third quarter of 2020 to deploy 2,500 Open RAN sites in the U.K., specifically Southwest England and Wales, as well as elsewhere in its European and African network footprint.

Last year, Voda worked with Mavenir to deploy a 4G Open RAN site at the Royal Welsh Showground in Polys, Wales; the company characterized the goal as supplier diversification, capex reduction, and addressing the digital divide. Also involved in this deployment were Dell and Kontron which supplied servers for the central unit and distributed unit, respectively.

“Mavenir is delighted to partner with Vodafone in Open RAN and to work in the U.K. on their radio network transformation initiative, proving the extreme flexibility of Open vRAN,” Virtyt Koshi, SVP of Mavenir EMEA, said. “We are particularly proud in working in the field within the Vodafone commercial network and in the Newbury Open RAN Test and Verification lab, supporting the Vodafone effort to boost the ecosystem.”