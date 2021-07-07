YOU ARE AT:5GVerizon unveils THOR, 'the Swiss Army knife' of frontline services
Honeywell

Verizon unveils THOR, ‘the Swiss Army knife’ of frontline services

THOR is suitable for hard-to-reach or hard-to-navigate environments and situations

As part of its collaboration with the Department of Defense through NavalX and the SoCal Tech Bridge, Verizon Frontline unveiled a Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar. The THOR vehicle is a mobile and private rapid-response command center that is compatible with Verizon’s mmWave 5G network — which the carrier calls 5G Ultra Wideband — and mobile edge compute (MEC).

Referred to as the “first-of-its-kind” and “the Swiss Army knife of Verizon Frontline services,” THOR is capable of deploying Verizon Frontline technology, applications and advanced computing.

THOR can integrate with commercial drone applications and has an onboard tethered drone to assist with disaster response and risk assessment missions. Further, the vehicle offers full radio interoperability and is built on a uniquely modified Ford F650 chassis, with a six-seat cab and three-seat rear command center, allowing it to provide own mobile network.

Image courtesy of Verizon Frontline

Verizon stated that THOR is suitable for hard-to-reach or hard-to-navigate environments and situations, such as in military environments or when responding to natural disasters like wildfires, hurricanes or tornadoes. 

Verizon Frontline, established nearly three decades ago, is the carrier’s network and technology built specific for first responders. Last month, Verizon Frontline was tasked with supplying a National Guard training event in Wisconsin with key technologies including Verizon Response Satellite Pico-cell on a Trailer (SPOT), advanced antenna technologies and several manually aimed satellites.

