As the connected and autonomous vehicle industry continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly dependent on technologies that can help improve safety, security, efficiency and costs. While the widespread adoption of driverless mobility is still in the distance, the infrastructure that is needed to power the future transportation system is increasingly evident. This is encouraging because connected and autonomous vehicles will someday alter how we move through society, consume content and interact with vehicles, and fundamentally transform pedestrian and community safety.

Mobile networks can help fast track the needed infrastructure for autonomous vehicles, as it criss-crosses the nation and would leverage carriers’ existing networks, without having to fund costly government radio infrastructure. Moreover, as the telecommunications industry builds out 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies, with massive bandwidth, ultra-high -speeds and low-latency capabilities, the essentials of autonomous vehicles can become a reality, like advanced vehicle safety and response and data security, while lowering manufacturing costs.

Connected and autonomous vehicles need to process an enormous amount of data to ensure passengers, pedestrians and other vehicles can anticipate risk and avoid accidents. While it’s possible for autonomous vehicles to run on a 4G connection, the low latency, high bandwidth and potential to easily connect to a multitude of devices in a given area that 5G can offer is essential for the real-time, situational data needed for widespread adoption. Moreover, by bringing the power of the cloud closer to the vehicle through MEC, threat detection can be improved. MEC can lower latency, offers massive bandwidth for processing and improves communications and connectivity between vehicles and road infrastructure, reducing lag for critical decision making.

In addition to safety, an added benefit of leveraging 5G and MEC is increased security. Connected and autonomous vehicle hacking is a valid concern, and the risks of a data breach must be taken into account as we use more and more data. During the 5G standards development process, security was a key priority. Using 5G and MEC provides a higher level of security than legacy public network solutions. Ultimately, with 5G and MEC’s increased level of security auto OEMs, users and the public can be more confident in autonomous features and its safety.

As auto manufacturers look to produce connected and autonomous vehicles at scale, 5G and MEC can help by replacing some of the advanced computer systems that are being installed in vehicles. Offloading the influx of data and telematics information using MEC can help lower hardware costs for auto OEMS. Instead of installing a new computer system in a connected car every three years, vehicles on 5G and MEC could get software updates, much like the experience of updating the operating system on a mobile phone or computer. Further, with 5G and MEC vehicles can interact with Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) allowing electric vehicles to operate more efficiently, through intersections and busy roadways, thus extending vehicle mileage between charges.

5G and MEC are key for advancing the autonomous and connected car industry. While we’re already seeing autonomous cars enter the market, building campuses, communities and cities that run autonomous vehicle grids that are safe and secure will need the bandwidth, low-latency and capacity that 5G and MEC can offer. Moreover, it can help car manufacturers lower costs associated with imbuing vehicles with added tech.