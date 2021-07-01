Brazilian government confirms 5G auction for August: report

Brazil is expected to carry out its 5G spectrum auction in August and not in July as had been previously announced, local news site Teletime reported, citing the country’s Communications Minister Fabio Faria.

Faria, who spoke at a ministerial panel at MWC 2021, did not provide further details on the progress of the evaluation of the 5G business plan by the country’s Federal Audit Court (TCU). The 5G auction’s business plan was finished by Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel on March 19.

“5G technology is taking its first steps more widely in the world. Several European and Asian countries have already started to deploy their networks. In South America, we have seen Chile’s success with its 5G policy and Brazil will hold its auction until August this year,” Faria said.

“This will be the biggest radio frequency auction we’ve ever held and we don’t aim to increase government revenue. Some 95% of the auction’s value will be converted into investments. In other words, the winners will be those who show the greatest commitment to socially relevant aspects.”

The minister had previously said that he expected all state capitals in Brazil to have operational 5G standalone networks by July 2022.

Earlier this year, Anatel had confirmed that Brazilian mobile operators must not rely on dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology, which allows 4G and 5G networks to operate using the same spectrum band, for the provision of 5G services in Brazil.

The rules also obliges operators to cover the vast northern Amazon region with broadband connectivity, chiefly using optic fiber cables laid in rivers, and build a separate secure network for the federal government.

Anatel opted not to implement any restrictions on the use of Huawei’s 5G network equipment, meaning that the Chinese company is likely to take part in the commercial deployment of 5G technology across Brazil.

Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications had approved Brazil’s 5G auction process in February 2020, with airwaves in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands set for sale alongside 26 GHz mmWave spectrum.

The future deployment of 5G technology in Brazil could have a $1.216 trillion economic impact and an increase in productivity of $3.08 trillion, according to a previous study by Nokia and Omdia. ICT, government, manufacturing, services, agriculture, and retail will be the industries most impacted by the future deployment of 5G in Brazil, the study concluded.

Brazilian operators TIM and Claro have already launched limited 5G offerings via DSS technology.