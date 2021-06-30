Global 5G connections to reach 1.8 billion by 2025: GSMA

5G connections globally are forecast to reach 1.8 billion by 2025, according to a new study by the GSMA.

The study, “The Mobile Economy 2021”, revealed that 5G technology will account for 21% of total mobile connections globally by that year.

Developed Asian countries and the U.S. will lead the way in terms of 5G adoption, with the technology expected to reach 53% of total mobile connections in developed Asian markets and 51% of mobile lines in North America by 2025, according to the industry body.

Also, 5G will account for 48% of total mobile connections in greater China and 35% in Europe by that year, according to the report.

In 2020, 5G accounted for 3% of total mobile connections in North America, 12% in greater China and 1% in Europe, GSMA said.

The report also highlighted that China will reach 828 million 5G subscribers by 2025, and will represent nearly half of the global 5G subscribers base.

“The launch of commercial 5G services in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa over the last year means that the technology is now available in every region of the world. The pandemic has had little impact on 5G momentum; in some instances, it has even resulted in operators speeding up their network rollouts, with governments and operators looking to boost capacity at a time of increased demand,” GSMA said.

“By the end of 2025, 5G will account for just over a fifth of total mobile connections and more than two in five people around the world will live within reach of a 5G network.”

GSMA also noted that 5G will account for 80% of total capex over the next five years.

According to the report, a total of 157 commercial 5G networks, including 55 FWA networks, have been already deployed in 62 markets around the world.

Also, there were 234 million connections in the 5G segment as of the end of March, representing 4% of total mobile connections. GSMA also reported that over 600 5G devices had been already announced, including over 400 devices that are now commercially available.

“As 5G begins to expand to more devices, beyond smartphones, new opportunities will emerge for commercialization. This is already happening with new 5G applications and form factors around augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies,” GSMA said.