Well, technically… fiber is the main character in 5G’s movie: FiberLight’s Sue Kelly (Ep. 44)

On this week’s episode, FiberLight’s SVP of Enterprise Sales Sue Kelly discusses the important, and often overlooked, role that fiber will play in the 5G era, as well as what operators and enterprise customers are looking for in their fiber solutions.

