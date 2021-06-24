T-Mobile US toasts 5G milestone with a bottle of gin

Those interested in throwing a 5G-themed dinner party, may already be aware of the “exquisite” Torres 5G Garnacha red wine from Spain. T-Mobile US, however, has given us yet another option to serve our thirsty guests, and unlike the Torres winemakers, T-Mobile is in on the joke. The carrier took to Twitter to announce the (limited) release of 5Gin and 5Ginger beer to celebrate that its low-band 5G network now covers 300 million people, while its mid-band “ultra capacity” 5G covers 150 million.

“T-Mobile Ultra Capacity 5Gin features a distinctive combination of three botanicals and field-to-flask distillation process that perfectly matches the super-fast, powerful and accessible Ultra Capacity 5G experience that only T-Mobile can bring,” T-Mobile said on its website.

Produced by Heritage Distilling Company in Washington state, the gin offers “piney notes and a long citrus peppery finish” and is available for $30 beginning today. Six-packs of the non-alcoholic ginger beer will also be available for $10.

Clearly a marketing ploy, the news has created somewhat of a stir on Twitter, with AT&T cautioning its Twitter followers to #5Gresponsibly and avoid drinking Ultra Capacity 5Gin because it “tastes like feet”.

T-Mobile’s president of technology Neville Ray told PCMag that the aim is to cover 200 million people with mid-band by the end of 2021. “The average across the footprint today is 60-80MHz. The plan is to have that get to 100MHz as the ambition before the end of the year. With 200 million people covered by 100MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum, you get to 20 billion megahertz-pops of coverage,” he said.

Here’s hoping T-Mobile marks the next milestone with a buttery 5Gouda to really round out that dinner party.