Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast: (Ep. 1) Connectivity for Immersive Mobile Experiences

While 5G dominates the headlines, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth continue to rapidly advance, setting the stage for increasingly immersive connected mobile and compute experiences that serve to complement the latest generation of cellular.

In this episode of the Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast, Qualcomm’s Dino Bekis reflects on the past 15 years of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, looks to the near- and long-term future of the technologies, and highlights the pioneering work Qualcomm Technologies Inc., does in this area.

 Learn more from these informative resources:

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

