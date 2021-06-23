While 5G dominates the headlines, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth continue to rapidly advance, setting the stage for increasingly immersive connected mobile and compute experiences that serve to complement the latest generation of cellular.

In this episode of the Powering the Future of Wireless Connectivity Podcast, Qualcomm’s Dino Bekis reflects on the past 15 years of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, looks to the near- and long-term future of the technologies, and highlights the pioneering work Qualcomm Technologies Inc., does in this area.

