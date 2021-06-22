According to John Deere’s Vice President of Production & Precision Ag Production Systems Deanna Kovar, farming is just like manufacturing, except, of course, that it’s outside. This means it’s subject to the whims of nature, making advanced technologies like spatial intelligence and real-time data processing crucial. Further, the pressure is on for farmers as higher yields will be necessary to feed and clothe the increasing population.
Well, technically… there’s a LOT of data in agriculture: John Deere’s Deanna Kovar (Ep. 43)
