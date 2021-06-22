YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... there’s a LOT of data in agriculture: John Deere's Deanna...
Well, technically… there’s a LOT of data in agriculture: John Deere’s Deanna Kovar (Ep. 43)

According to John Deere’s Vice President of Production & Precision Ag Production Systems Deanna Kovar, farming is just like manufacturing, except, of course, that it’s outside. This means it’s subject to the whims of nature, making advanced technologies like spatial intelligence and real-time data processing crucial. Further, the pressure is on for farmers as higher yields will be necessary to feed and clothe the increasing population.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

