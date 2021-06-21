Nokia wins 5G RAN deal in Denmark

Nokia confirmed it will be the sole 5G RAN supplier for a Telia and Telenor joint network in Denmark. The Finnish vendor said in a release that it has expanded a partnership with the duo to cover 5G.

Nokia said that the availability of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band will offer fast 5G speeds to customers of TTN, the joint venture backed by Telia and Telenor.

The modernization agreement will focus initially on Denmark’s four largest cities, before expanding to cover most Danish customers during 2022. Under the terms of the deal, Nokia will provide its ReefShark SoC- (System on Chip) based AirScale 5G RAN portfolio, including 5G massive MIMO antennas, to deliver ultra-fast, low-latency, and high capacity mobile broadband services to both TTN’s consumer and enterprise customers.

The deal will see Nokia continue its partnership with both companies and the operation of the joint network, which first started in 2012. Nokia together with Telenor and Telia was the first to test 5G in Denmark and among the first to activate 5G on a shared network.

TTN is Denmark’s largest mobile network with more than 4,300 sites. The merger between the two networks first began in 2012 with both companies each owning 50% of the network.

Thomas Kjærsgaard, CEO of Telia Denmark, said: “The 5G network supports the increasing need for data and advanced communication solutions in Denmark. With the modernization of the network, we are making a significant investment in and upgrade of the vital Danish telecoms infrastructure. A strong network is the foundation for our continued work to support the digitalization of Denmark, the development of our economy, innovation, and sustainable solutions for the future.”

“With our nationwide network rollout, Danes will experience higher speeds and better coverage in both urban and peri-urban areas. Specifically, the 5G upgrades will mean twice the speeds in densely populated areas and significant improvements across the country,” said Lars Thomsen, CEO of Telenor Denmark.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, added, “Nokia has a long-standing and collaborative partnership with TTN – Telenor and Telia’s joint venture. Together we have delivered many technology ‘firsts’, which highlights our shared commitment to providing word-class connectivity, including the TTN 5G pilot in Denmark which was the first network to simultaneously support 2G-5G sharing. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Telenor and Telia and support their ambition to promote digitalization in Danish society and deliver new exciting solutions to its consumer, enterprise, and Industry 4.0 customers.”

The Finnish vendor reached 165 commercial 5G deals with individual customers and a total of 220 commercial 5G engagements, including paid trials.

Nokia said that a total of 66 5G networks are already live using the company’s products and solutions.

