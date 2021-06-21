Dish, Nokia put ‘innovation first’ with 5G SA core network deployment on the public cloud

Dish and Nokia will deploy a 5G SA core on AWS public cloud

A 5G standalone (SA) deal between Nokia and Dish Network marks the first deployment of 5G on the public cloud. The vendor intends to deploy its 5G SA Core for Dish on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the communication service provider’s (CSP) cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network.

In April, Dish announced that it will rely on AWS as the foundation for its 5G network. The CSP plans to deploy its cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network starting in Las Vegas later this year and says it will “connect all of its hardware and network management resources” through AWS.

“Running the Nokia 5G SA core on AWS will optimize our network operations to launch new software and services rapidly and efficiently, enabling the integration of countless innovative use cases for customers,” commented Marc Rouanne, chief network officer at Dish. “This collaboration is an important step forward on our mission to deploy the United States’ first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network.”

According to Nokia, when running on AWS, the company’s 5G SA Core will enable the level of automation required to meet evolving customer needs and will allow Dish to support new use cases quickly, securely and across multiple cloud stacks and at end-customer premises. Dish will also be able to support capabilities like network slicing.

In addition to voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management and device management, Nokia is also providing NetGuard network security. Further, Nokia will help Dish cost-effectively manage its network with near zero-touch automation.

Raghav Sahgal, president of Nokia’s cloud and network services, said the company is “pleased to break new ground in the telecom industry with AWS and Dish.”

“This collaboration places AWS and DISH at the forefront of the industry, delivering key 5G benefits such as agility and scalability to their customers over Nokia’s proven distributed core architecture,” he added,

For Dave Brown, vice president or Amazon EC2, AWS, this deal is a further example of Dish’s novel approach to wireless connectivity and demonstrations that the service provider is “continuing to put innovation first with an eye on customer experience.”