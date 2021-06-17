Sierra Wireless completes 5G module interoperability testing with DoCoMo

The EM9190 and EM9191 are industrial-grade 5G sub-6/LTE NR modules

Sierra Wireless has completed the testing of its 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules — the EM9190 and the EM9191 — with NTT DoCoMo on its 5G network in Japan. Now, customers can deploy connected products, such as networking and computing devices, on the carrier’s 5G network for advanced IoT applications like live video streaming, video security, high-definition cloud-based video gaming, extended reality (XR) and robotics.

The EM9190 and EM9191 industrial-grade modules based on the industry-standard M.2 form factor that enable OEMs, system integrators and other companies to easily integrate secure 5G connectivity into their products. Further, the modules include an embedded SIM (eSIM) based on GSMA’s embedded SIM specification, eUICC, which allows customers to switch networks anytime using carrier-specific profiles more easily, adding to IoT product deployment, simplicity and flexibility.

The EM9190 module supports both 5G NR sub-6 GHz and mmWave and delivers up to 5.5 Gbps downlink speed and 3 Gbps uplink speed, and the EM9191 supports 5G NR sub-6 GHz and delivers up to 4.5 Gbps downlink speed and 660 Mbps uplink speed.

“The completion of this IoT interoperability testing further demonstrates that when it comes to bringing 5G to the IoT, Sierra Wireless is leading the way,” says Jim Ryan, SVP of partnerships, marketing & IoT solutions at Sierra Wireless. “NTT DoCoMo has leading-edge 5G technology and Japan is one of the fastest growing 5G markets in the world.”

In related news, Sierra Wireless recently announced that its MG90 5G module, which the company says is the world’s first multi-network 5G vehicle router, was certified in February to operate on T-Mobile’s 5G network in the United States.

Mike Katz, executive VP of T-Mobile for business, called the certification a “significant milestone” for the carrier, adding, “5G is set to profoundly impact the mobile industry and its customers and we’re proud to be partnering with Sierra Wireless to deliver organizations the high-speed, reliable connectivity they need to digitally transform their operations on the largest, fastest and most reliable network in the United States.”