YOU ARE AT:PodcastWell, technically... wireless spectrum is like land: Aurora Insight's Jennifer Alvarez (Ep....
well technically

Well, technically… wireless spectrum is like land: Aurora Insight’s Jennifer Alvarez (Ep. 40)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
PodcastWell Technically...

Jennifer Alvarez, the co-founder and CEO at Aurora Insight shares details of the company’s most recent satellite-based RF sensor launch and delves deeper into the importance of measuring and analyzing the global radio frequency environment.

Previous article
Unlocking Human Potential in a Mobile World with MD7’s Tom Leddo
Next article
Qualcomm confirms first Release-16 industrial 5G modem for Industry 4.0

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats