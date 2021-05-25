Jennifer Alvarez, the co-founder and CEO at Aurora Insight shares details of the company’s most recent satellite-based RF sensor launch and delves deeper into the importance of measuring and analyzing the global radio frequency environment.
Well, technically… wireless spectrum is like land: Aurora Insight’s Jennifer Alvarez (Ep. 40)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.