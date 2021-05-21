Test and Measurement: EXFO launches new portable 5G spectrum analyzer

EXFO this week debuted its 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer, which it claims is the only modular, field-focused radio frequency testing solution that can analyze both sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave LTE and 5G New Radio in a single, field-upgradeable solution.

In particular, EXFO emphasized the offering as “field-tech optimized” and “scalable,” saying that it “strikes the right balance between functionality and portability in a compact design that delivers accurate RF over-the-air measurements” while enabling speedier and simpler test procedures. The new 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer is available on EXFO’s FTB 5GPro test kit, which EXFO notes also supports fiber inspection and characterization testing, CPRI/eCPRI/O-RAN testing, RF spectrum analysis over CPRI, and Ethernet testing up to 100G, plus timing and synchronization.

“Operators need solutions that can help them deliver reliable 5G services to their customers quickly and efficiently—and the 5GPro Spectrum Analyzer does exactly that,” said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO’s VP of Test and Measurement, in a statement. “We applied our field-focused expertise to RF testing, creating an innovative, modular solution that is ready to adapt as networks transform, one that helps operators resolve RF issues before they impact network capacity, quality of service, subscriber QoE or revenue.”

In other test news:

–Viavi Solutions announced this week that it has expanded automated test support for L3 Harris two-way public safety radios on its 3920B Radio Test Platform and its 8800SX digital radio test set, including the XL Connect 95P, single-band XL-185M, multi-band XL-200M, and Unity XG-100M radios.

Viavi also added an 800G Flex XPM module to its ONT portfolio, which the company says is the first fully integrated test product, with integrated test applications, for pluggable 800G transceivers that use 100G electrical lane speed. “800G represents the current peak of practical optical networking speeds, and as network traffic continues to surge, it is fast becoming part of operators’ upgrade plans,” Viavi noted in a release. The new 800G module supports design and validation for 800G optical modules based on 100G electrical signaling and has been designed for integrated circuit development, 800G transponder testing and vendor selection, system verification testing and manufacturing testing, the company added.

–Rohde & Schwarz this week touted the performance of its R&S SMM100A vector signal generator and R&S FSVA3000 signal and spectrum analyzer for high-frequency, wide-bandwidth test and measurement. The instruments support up to 1 gigahertz of signal generation and analysis bandwidth, the company said, adding that the two instruments have “best-in-class EVM performance in the 28 GHz band” and support testing in frequencies up to 44 GHz for either 5G or emerging Wi-Fi systems.

–Pasternack has unveiled a new series of waveguide horn antennas with 10, 15 and 20 dBi gain options and frequencies ranging from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz, which are made in the U.S. and Trade Agreement Act-compliant, so they can be used in both commercial applications as well as various government and defense-related uses.