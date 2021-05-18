YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... maybe the 5G hype isn't all bad: Capgemini Engineering's R....
Well, technically… maybe the 5G hype isn’t all bad: Capgemini Engineering’s R. Ezhirpavai (Ep. 39)

By Catherine Sbeglia
R. Ezhirpavai, Capgemini Engineering’s global chief architect for 5G, whose friends and colleagues call her Pavai, talks about Altran’s rebranding, the early hype of 5G and why some Asian operators are reluctant to move to the 5G cloud.

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology.

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

