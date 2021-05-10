Vodafone, Google Cloud to develop global platform to ‘drive data analytics, insights and learnings’

According to Vodafone and Google Cloud, the data platform can process around 50 terabytes of data per day

Vodafone and Google Cloud recently expanded an existing agreement to jointly build a new integrated data platform with the added capability of processing and moving huge volumes of data globally from multiple systems into the cloud. The platform, called “Nucleus”, contains a new system dubbed “Dynamo” and together, they are capable of processing around 50 terabytes of data per day, equivalent to 25,000 hours of HD film, according to the companies.

The pair hope that the platform will “drive the use of reliable and secure data analytics, insights and learnings to support the introduction of new digital products and services for Vodafone customers simultaneously worldwide.”

“Vodafone is building a powerful foundation for a digital future,” commented Johan Wibergh, CTO for Vodafone. “We have vast amounts of data which, when securely processed and made available across our footprint using the collective power of Vodafone and Google Cloud’s engineering expertise, will transform our services, to our customers and governments and the societies where they live and serve.”

Both Nucleus and Dynamo are being built by in-house by Vodafone and Google Cloud by a thousand team members located in Spain, the U.K., and the United States. Through the release of smart network features, Dynamo will allow Vodafone to tailor new services for homes and businesses, such as providing a sudden broadband speed boost.

According to the companies, Vodafone customers can expect several key benefits from data-driven analytics, including — but not limited to — enhanced mobile, fixed and TV content and connectivity services because of more personalized content and applications, as well as an increase in smart network services of the current Google Cloud footprint from eight markets to the entire Vodafone footprint.

In addition, Vodafone will re-platform its entire SAP environment to Google Cloud, including the migration of its core SAP workloads and key corporate SAP modules such as SAP Central Finance.

“Telecommunications firms are increasingly differentiating their customer experiences through the use of data and analytics, and this has never been more important than during the current pandemic,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. “We are thrilled to be selected as Vodafone’s global strategic cloud partner for analytics and SAP, and to co-innovate on new products that will accelerate the industry’s digital transformation.”