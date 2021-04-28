VMware paves the way for virtualized RAN with new platform

VMware has announced the launch of its VMware Telco Cloud Platform RAN, a platform that enables Communication service providers (CSPs) to virtualize radio access network (RAN) functions and implement an open RAN architecture.

“A modern, open, and disaggregated RAN offers CSPs the single best opportunity to rapidly monetize 5G services,” said Sanjay Uppal, SVP and GM for service provider and edge at VMware. “New 5G services rely on CSPs to be able to host apps at the edge, close to end customers. A virtualized and open RAN allows CSPs to deliver these new edge services to customers directly from RAN sites. With Telco Cloud Platform RAN, we accelerate the disaggregation of the proprietary RAN and enable CSPs to modernize their RAN so they can monetize the 5G services they deliver across their network.”

VMware said that this new platform will enable CSPs to deploy and run virtualized network functions (VNFs) and containerized network functions (CNFs). VMware Telco Cloud Platform RAN also helps CSPs virtualize RAN functions on a platform specifically optimized for the RAN and with support for Intel FlexRAN software reference architecture, the company added.

This same platform can also be used for Open RAN (O-RAN), as it gives CSPs the flexibility to evolve from traditional RAN to virtualized RAN (vRAN) to O-RAN – without having to disrupt their operations or overhaul their network design, VMware said.

The company also noted that the platform also helps customers to achieve cloud-first automation by programmatically provisioning network functions across distributed vRAN sites.

Through the implementation of this platform, customers can also accelerate monetization by quickly introducing new 5G and edge services, VMware added.

“Our entire 5G network will be cloud-native, and we will leverage the VMware Telco Cloud Platform to adopt an O-RAN architecture for all RAN sites,” said Marc Rouanne, EVP and chief network officer at Dish Network. “We are working with the best hardware and software providers and VMware is helping us achieve this vision. We believe this path will enable us to deliver amazing experiences and services to our customers faster and more efficiently.”

“The transformation of the RAN will significantly change how operators purchase, construct, and maintain their mobile networks. It presents a significant economic opportunity and will allow for the introduction of new capabilities and expand the pool of solution providers. We forecast the convergence of openness and virtualization will generate around $3.4 billion in annual revenues by 2025, giving it about 9.5% of the total 4G and 5G RAN market,” said Daryl Schoolar, practice leader for fixed and mobile infrastructure at Omdia.