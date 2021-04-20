YOU ARE AT:PodcastWell Technically...Well, technically... network slicing brings traffic engineering to the next level: Ribbon...
Well, technically… network slicing brings traffic engineering to the next level: Ribbon Communications’ Irit Touitou (Ep. 37)

By Catherine Sbeglia
Irit Touitou, executive VP of packet optical networking R&D at Ribbon Communications, comes on the podcast to discuss the essential role of traffic engineering and how network slicing creates a dynamic network in the 5G era.

Catherine Sbeglia
