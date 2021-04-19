Kagan: Thoughts on new T-Mobile Home Internet

Congratulations to T-Mobile for introducing their Home Internet service. There is a growing market for this service. How well does this service work? Based on what I hear so far, it sounds pretty interesting. T-Mobile says that they have a bigger list of cities than Verizon 5G Home does, but when I tried to sign up and give it a test-drive, it was not available.

I live in a major suburb of Atlanta. Typically, one of the first markets for any new service. So, it was disappointing this was not available here yet.

That’s too bad because I was really looking forward to trying the service. They have had test units out for quite a while offering 4G speeds. Since they have launched nationwide, they now claim to include 5G service.

Verizon 5G Home vs. T-Mobile Home Internet

Verizon 5G Home service has been in the marketplace for the last year or two depending, on the area. Verizon is still rolling out their service out slowly as well. So, they too are still not available everywhere yet.

That means if you are interested, and if they don’t offer service in your home area yet, you may be waiting a while for service. Hopefully, they will start picking up the pace.

T-Mobile promised home internet during Sprint merger

This Home Internet was promised by T-Mobile when they were trying to get the Sprint deal done. This was part of the sizzle they promised. The concern of many was after the merger, this would fade away.

So, I am proud of Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO for following through on their promise to start bringing this to the marketplace.

Today, this company seems to be doing the right things and making the right calls. So far, so good.

T-Mobile Home Internet will compete with AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, Altice

T-Mobile Home Internet will now let them compete with other wire line and wireless ISP services like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Altice and countless smaller firms that deliver service in a smaller footprint.

This is what I have been saying would occur. This increased competition from other ISP services like wireless will be good for the business and consumer marketplace.

Supplying Internet service is a growing business and that will only continue.

More competitors always translate to better service, faster service and hopefully lower prices. That’s what competition adds.

Like I have been saying over the last several years, 5G will play a large roll in reshaping other industries, like internet service.

Today, home and business users can access the internet over wire line networks and now wireless using 5G technology.

T-Mobile says their Home Internet will be fast and average 100 Mbps.

They say the price is $60 per month, full price. That includes everything. You won’t need a separate router since the 4G/5G modem will act like a router.

You don’t have to be an existing T-Mobile customer, but if you are the price is a little lower.

Limitations of T-Mobile Home Internet service

T-Mobile Home Internet has limitations. Remember, this is a wireless connection. It is not exactly the same as the wire line Internet service most currently use.

Example, I have read where it does not support some pay TV services. I have also heard from some about slow service and other problems.

I am not sure why. Perhaps the user is not close enough to a tower. It may also be because they use an older data package. Who knows?

Bottom line, this is a new service, and as such there are bound to be several hiccups along the way. Hopefully this will be fixed sooner rather than later.

Either way, this is a new and competitive service and that’s exactly what the marketplace needs more of.

The good news is if you are unhappy, all you have to do is return it. There are no cancellation fees.

So, all of this together sounds pretty fair to the customer. There is no reason not to consider this service, unless of course it is not yet available to your neighborhood.

Remember, the long list of cities that say T-Mobile Home Internet is available, does not mean everyone in that city is included. It will take time to bring all cell towers up-to-speed and bring service to more users.

So, while I think this is a step in the right direction, and while I applaud T-Mobile, and while I think more competition is a good thing for the user, this is still only one step in a much longer journey.