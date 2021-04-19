AT&T to build private 5G mmWave network on UConn campus

AT&T and UConn will complete the private 5G network by summer 2021

AT&T is deploying a private 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) network and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) technology at the University of Connecticut’s (UConn) Stamford campus to help “advance academic programs that will explore new use cases and expand entrepreneurial activity.”

More specifically, the collaboration will enable 5G to support the UConn Stamford Data Science Initiative, as well as the work of a team of data science research faculty that is currently being hired. The Data Science Initiative includes the Stamford Start-up Studio, the UConn Technology Incubation Program (TIP Digital).

According to the press release, AT&T and UConn expect the project to connect industry expertise with student and faculty innovation to “create pathways to career opportunities and open avenues to new cutting-edge research.”

“Our collaboration with AT&T helps make the University and the state stronger and enhances our focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and business partnership. We are honored to work with AT&T to explore the future of 5G and MEC-powered innovations,” said Thomas Katsouleas, president of the University of Connecticut.

The inclusion of MEC on the 5G network will provide students, faculty and university partners with ultra high-bandwidth and ultra-low-latency-access to latency-dependent mobile applications. Further, because the network will be private, this will all be done without data having to travel to remote data centers.

John Emra, president of AT&T’s New England Region stated that the advanced connectivity will “open doors of opportunity for students, businesses and the community.”

“With UConn-Stamford and AT&T 5G together, the possibilities are as exciting as they are limitless,” he said.

“Leading universities like UConn Stamford are utilizing 5G to empower students and faculty to innovate and make learning come alive in the most extraordinary ways,” commented Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business. “There’s no better place for 5G to be explored than on college campuses with our next generation of leaders.”

The deployment is expected to be completed by summer 2021.