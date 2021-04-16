Test and Measurement: Vegas to test C-V2X

The city of Las Vegas has been granted permission from the Federal Communications Commission to install and test 25 cellular-vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) roadside units, in preparation to transition from testing DSRC technology for connected vehicles, to cellular.

Currently, the city has several DSRC roadside units within Vegas’ “innovation district” for connected vehicles, which are used by private automotive technology companies, according to a description of the C-V2X project filed with the FCC. The city wants to install and activate the C-V2X RSUs operating at 5.9 GHz in order to “evaluate the cellular communication, safety elements, understand integration needs, and begin transition to the new cellular

network,” according to the filing. The RSUs will be mounted on traffic signal poles.

Also this week, the state of New Jersey’s Department of Transportation was also granted similar permission to test C-V2X at an intersection in Ewing Township, NJ.

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies is looking ahead to non-terrestrial aspects of 5G networks with its new Keysight S8825A Satellite and Aerospace Channel Emulation Toolset. In 3GPP’s Release 17 (expected to be complete by spring 2022), 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) are included, with the aim of supporting cellular connectivity in rural and remote areas and 5G backhaul as well.

“Keysight’s new toolset, an application specific 5G NTN test solution, enables vendors and mobile operators, as well as providers of satellite equipment and networks, to verify complex systems consisting of both earthbound infrastructure and orbiting satellites,” said Janne Kolu, research and development director of Keysight’s channel emulator products, going on to add that it “will help the cellular industry bridge the knowledge gap and deliver on the complete vision of 5G New Radio.”

Keysight also said this week that it has new test software for automotive Ethernet transmit and channel testing, supporting IEEE’s 802.3ch 2.5/5/10Gbps standard; and that semiconductor power specialist Semipower Electric will use the test company’s power test solutions to speed development of next-generation chipsets.

–Rohde & Schwarz says that it has improved the accuracy of its over-the-air testing for 5G base stations, amid the proliferation of 1-0 type base stations. “The 1-O type base stations operate at FR1 frequency range and they have antenna arrays with integrated transceivers, without any access to internal RF ports,” the company explained. “This requires all conformance and production testing to be performed over-the-air.” However, the size of base stations makes chamber-based OTA testing a challenge. Rohde said that it has revamped its R&S PWC200 to require four times less space than solutions based on other OTA technologies and improved its accuracy threefold in magnitude and phase uniformity, compared to the previous solution, because of advanced in its calibration approach.

–NI has joined ATIS’ Next G Alliance as a founding member, aiming to help the organization identify research priorities central to the development, standardization, manufacturing and market readiness for as-yet-unstandardized “6G” technologies.

-There are two pillars that support the 5G user experience: Availability and performance. According to a new report from Rootmetrics, T-Mobile US is leading in 5G availability across US cities, but AT&T’s 5G provides the best performance and AT&T and Verizon both win high marks for 5G reliability. Read the full story here.

-Test and measurement company Fortive has recommended to its shareholders that they reject a proposed purchase of 0.58% of the company’s stock by TRC Capital Investments, noting that the offered price of $68 per share was nearly 5% less than the stock price before TRC made its offer.

–Netscout Systems released its semi-annual threat report based on its observations of a record 10 million dedicated denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic was the clear catalyst for this year’s unprecedented DDoS attack activity,” according to the report. “Vital pandemic industries such as ecommerce, streaming services, online learning, and healthcare all experienced increased attention from malicious actors targeting the very online services essential to remote work and online life,” Netscout said. Read the full story here.