Ookla speed tests peg T-Mo as having fastest 5G

By Kelly Hill
In its latest round of speed test data collection, Ookla ranks T-Mobile US’ 5G as the fastest during the first quarter of this year, clocking a median 5G download connection speed of 82.35 Mbps. AT&T was second with 76.60 Mbps and Verizon Wireless third at 67.24 Mbps.

T-Mo also came out on top in Ookla’s ranking of carriers by “consistency score,” with the testing company saying that 84.8% of speed test results on T-Mo’s network had download speeds of at least 5 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1 Mbps. AT&T was second in this category, while Verizon came in third. All three carriers were above 80% in terms of consistency.

Ookla said that that the three operators were neck-and-neck in terms of latency. AT&T and Verizon tied in its analysis of latency, with a median latency of 32 milliseconds. T-Mobile US was only a millisecond slower, at 33 ms.

Meanwhile, earlier this week a new report from becnhmarking company Rootmetrics found that T-Mobile US is leading in 5G availability across U.S. cities. However, Rootmetrics found that AT&T’s 5G provides the best performance, and AT&T and Verizon both won high marks for 5G reliability.

The availability of T-Mo’s 5G was one common theme across both testing reports. Rootmetrics’ testing, conducted in the first half of 2021, said that T-Mobile US had 5G availability in all 45 of the markets it tested and showed the highest percentages of 5G availability in the most markets: More than 55% availability in 30 markets, with the lowest tested market being Sarasota, FL, where Rootmetrics’ testing showed T-Mo 5G available for a device to connect to only about 19% of the time.

Ookla, meanwhlie, found that during the first quarter of this year that on the whole, T-Mobile US subscribers with 5G-capable devices were connected to a 5G service 65.4% of the time. 5G “time spent” on Verizon Wireless’ network was at 36.2% and at 31% on AT&T’s network.

Ookla’s analysis is available here, and more on Ookla’s methodology can be read here.

Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

