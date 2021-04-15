Verizon deploys 5G Business Internet in 21 more cities

The Business Internet offering leverages the Verizon 5G mmWave network

Verizon Business announced the expansion of its fixed-wireless connectivity offering 5G Business Internet to 21 new U.S. cities. As an alternative to cable internet, the offering leverages Verizon’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) network, referred to by the carrier as 5G Ultra Wideband, as the connectivity backbone.

“As 5G Business Internet scales into new cities, businesses of all sizes can gain access to the super-fast speeds, low latency and next-gen applications enabled by 5G Ultra Wideband, with no throttling or data limits,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “We’ll continue to expand the 5G Business Internet footprint and bring the competitive pricing, capability, and flexibility of our full suite of products and services to more and more businesses all over the country.”

Business customers can choose between a 100, 200, and 400 Mbps plan, with no data limits. The service “complements” Verizon Business’ portfolio of networking and digital-transformation tools, which includes 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing (MEC) services, OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, advanced security services, IoT and other business services.

Verizon framed the news around a recent survey that it conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, in which 54% of IT/IS leaders consider 5G planning and adopting a “top priority” and 80% of decision makers agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their company. Further, the survey showed that seven in 10 decision-makers (69%) believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly half (48%) said their companies have already provided or are planning to provide a 5G-capable smartphone or device to employees within the next six months.

The most recent launch includes parts of Anaheim, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Kansas City (MO), Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis and St. Paul.