Austria’s A1 bets on cloud gaming, intros Blacknut platform to subscribers

Research indicates that cloud gaming revenue will surpass $1 billion in 2021

According to some accounts, cloud gaming represents the full potential of 5G. As a result, mobile service providers are partnering up with game developers and other gaming companies to make sure they get a cut of the growing industry that, for the first time, has a revenue outlook coming in at over $1 billion in 2021, according to research conducted by Safe Betting Sites. One such service provider is Austria’s A1 Telekom, which has teamed up with cloud-gaming specialist Blacknut to facilitate cloud gaming access to its more than five million subscribers.

By running a game on a nearby server and streaming it to the player, cloud gaming frees the player from the confines of relying on a computer or console with powerful graphics and hardware to play a game. But, in order to achieve the best cloud gameplay experience, low latency and high-speed connectivity are required. Fortunately, 5G is expected to deliver those things for cloud gaming, as well as be able to handle the high data demands expected from gaming platform subscribers.

A1’s new cloud gaming service will integrate an option to subscribe directly to Blacknut’s Android mobile application with carrier-direct billing and facilitate access to all A1’s consumers to more than 500 games.

“Our new partnership with A1 in Austria shows again how cloud gaming is near the top of the agenda for mobile operators,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut. “Latest cloud technology finally gives us the speeds and low latency to fulfil the promise of cloud gaming, delivering a quality experience wherever you are. The team of A1 really grasped the potential for gaming as a new service opportunity, and we look forward to working together to make this launch a success.”

Blacknut’s cloud gaming service, launched in 2018, enables ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services and media companies to quickly launch their own streaming games services. The company is also working with Telecom Italia, Swisscom and POST, to name a few.

This isn’t A1’s first move into the gaming space. Last year, the carrier held an e-sports mobile game match on its 5G standalone (SA) test network in which three teams of gamers competed in mobile version of well-known online multi-player games.