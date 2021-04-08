YOU ARE AT:WirelessEpic preps for 5G in Malta, selects Ericsson as RAN provider
Ericsson
Image courtesy of Ericsson.

Epic preps for 5G in Malta, selects Ericsson as RAN provider

Epic, recently rebranded from Vodafone Malta, will use Ericsson equipment and support as it modernizes its existing network, setting the stage to bring 5G to Malta. Ericsson will provide the operator with its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solution, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and its Ericsson Antenna System.

Ericsson will also provide its massive MIMO technology, which enables communication service providers to capitalize on mid-band 5G spectrum. Further, Ericsson says that its radios and basebands will improve the carbon footprint of Epic’s current network, contributing to significant energy savings thanks to the vendor’s “unique approach to energy optimization.”

“Partnering with Ericsson will help Epic deliver on its ‘Great Network’ promise to our customers,” said Tamas Banyai, CEO of Epic. “The full modernization of our radio network and the deployment of the latest 5G technology means that our customers throughout the country can expect significant improvements in mobile connectivity with higher speeds and lower latency for streaming along with a whole new world of future applications.”

The Epic deal represents Ericsson’s 135th commercial 5G agreement. Seventy-seven of these are publicly announced, including 83 live 5G networks in 41 countries.

Emanuele Iannetti, president of South East Mediterranean, Ericsson commented, “Gaining market share across Europe, we are pleased to work with Epic on 5G technology as their new network infrastructure partner, contributing to boost economic recovery and empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises and society at large.”

