LG to focus on 6G research with partnership with Keysight Technologies

Korean tech giant LG said it recently partnered with U.S.-based test and measurement firm Keysight Technologies and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), with the aim of carrying out research on future 6G technologies, Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three partners will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz frequencies, widely seen a key frequency band for 6G communications, which have not yet been standardized. According to the report, they aim to complete 6G research by 2024.

The Korean company said that 6G is expected to be commercialized in 2029. LG also noted that future 6G technologies will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.

LG established a 6G research center with KAIST in 2019 and also signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.

Keysight Technologies has been providing equipment to LG and KAIST’s 6G research center, according to the report.

Last year, the government of South Korea said it aims to launch a pilot project for not-yet-standardized 6G mobile services in 2026. The Korean government expects 6G services could be commercially available in Korea between 2028 and 2030.

The Korean government’s strategy for 6G consists of preemptive development of next-generation technologies, securing standard and high value-added patents, and laying R&D and industry foundations. The government of Korea reportedly expects to invest a total of KRW 200 billion (currently $179.2 million) between 2021 and 2026 period to secure basic 6G technology.

The government selected five major areas for the pilot project: Digital healthcare immersive content, self-driving cars, smart cities and smart factories.

Earlier this year, the Japanese government said it will earmark 50 billion yen ($458 million) with the aim of promoting research and development on 6G advanced wireless communications services.

The Japanese government expects to boost public-private cooperation in 6G research and development to secure a leading position over other countries in the field of telecommunications, according to the report.

Japan plans to establish a 30-billion yen fund to be used over the coming years for supporting research and development in the 6G field.

Also in Asia, the Chinese government had previously started researching 6G technology. According to reports by Chinese state media, government ministries and research institutes had had initial meetings with the aim of establishing a national 6G technology research and development group. The Ministry of Science and Technology said that it will set up two working groups to carry out the 6G research activities.