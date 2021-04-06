Netscout integrates its monitoring with Dell servers and switches

YOU ARE AT:BusinessNetscout integrates its monitoring with Dell servers and switches
Netscout is partnering with Dell Technologies to target the network needs of medium-to-large businesses, melding its monitoring capabilities with Dell’s servers and switches.

Netscout said that it has certified Dell Technologies’ OEM PowerEdge servers and its PowerSwitch switches to work seamlessly with its nGenius Packet Flow Operating System and InfiniStreamNG software. Michael Szabados, COO of Netscout, said in a statement that the company “[provides] the visibility required for an exceptional customer experience and the agility to deploy new infrastructures and execute other [digital transformation] initiatives.”

“Customers need expanded capabilities, resources, and choices to transform their businesses for the data era,” said John Green, Dell Technologies Vice President, OEM Solutions Global Sales Engineering. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Netscout on cutting-edge integrated solutions that support the complex needs of our enterprise customers.”

The two companies will initially work together to sell the integrated solution in the U.S., both to new customers and to organizations that have standardized on Dell Technologies’ platforms in their data centers. Netscout added that the partners already have plans to extend the integrated solutions that they offer and expand them into international markets soon.

Netscout also will provide customers and channel partners with a three-year warranty and maintenance agreement for the bundled Packet Flow Operating System solution, which will be sold through a single SKU.

The partnership with Dell follows on previous efforts from Netscout to increase the availability of its solutions with partners, in order to support enterprise digital transformation initiatives. In mid-2020, Netscout collaborated with Oracle to make Netscout’s VStream and virtual nGeniusOne visibility solutions deployable on Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and available in its Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Netscout also announced last December that it was building on its security-related solutions for AWS with an integration of Netscout’s Smart Perimeter Protection with AWS packet services, to help mitigate security threats as enterprises move applications to the cloud.

