A Company with Heart: Building a Culture of Empowerment with Kenny Blakeslee

Kenny Blakeslee brings 20 years of training and experience with multiple aspects of RF and RF theory. He is President of both Pulse Signal Solutions, an end-to-end provider of Public Safety and Commercial DAS, and Apex Site Solutions, which serves the macro tower side of the wireless industry. While leading the team at Pulse, Kenny also plays an active role in spreading awareness and increasing education throughout the in-building wireless industry. He is passionate about bringing together stakeholders throughout the industry ecosystem, aligning AHJs, FCC licensees, fire officials, contractors, developers, and building owners on the importance of quality in-building wireless systems. Kenny began his RF career serving in the Navy. From 2001 to 2005, he served as an Avionics Technician, repairing components from jets on the aircraft carrier, John C Stennis. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class in three years. After his service in the Navy, Kenny worked at various tower companies where he quickly climbed the ranks from “greenhorn” to foreman to RF tester to project manager, gaining the necessary skills and knowledge along the way. While serving as a project manager, he managed 10 internal crews along with subs in the completion of AT&T UMTS projects. Kenny launched Apex Site Solutions, a DVBE, in 2010. Starting with just one employee, he has grown Apex to a team of over 90. Leading at Apex, Kenny also effectively implemented teams, processes, and systems that allow him to develop and mentor leaders to deliver industry-leading services. He has facilitated and grown relationships with all major carriers, tower owners, and service providers in the wireless telecommunications industry, and oversees the development of a comprehensive professional development program to speed the growth of a highly skilled workforce. In 2019, Kenny launched Pulse Signal Solutions, utilizing the RF acumen he has developed with carriers to bring RF expertise to the public safety communications industry. Kenny currently resides in Elk Grove, California with his wife Brooke and two kids, Colton and Boston.