Well, technically… 5G has to be agile, secure, affordable and resilient: Rakuten Mobile’s Azita Arvani (Ep. 36)

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Rakuten Mobile Americas’ General Manager Azita Arvani addresses the company’s decision to sell its end-to-end, cloud-native and fully virtualized mobile network architecture as a solution to other operators, as opposed to keeping it all to itself. 

