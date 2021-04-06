Rakuten Mobile Americas’ General Manager Azita Arvani addresses the company’s decision to sell its end-to-end, cloud-native and fully virtualized mobile network architecture as a solution to other operators, as opposed to keeping it all to itself.
Well, technically… 5G has to be agile, secure, affordable and resilient: Rakuten Mobile’s Azita Arvani (Ep. 36)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.