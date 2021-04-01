YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Sandro Tavares, Dell Technologies (Ep. 35)
Will 5G Change the World? Sandro Tavares, Dell Technologies (Ep. 35)

In this episode Dell Technologies’ Sandro Tavares, director of telecom systems marketing, looks at the role of hyperscalers in delivering edge computing, discusses MEC-focused work with SK Telecom, and unpacks the changing system integration landscape.

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

