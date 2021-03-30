YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureWell, technically... it's the amount of spectrum that is transformative: NCTA's Danielle...
Well, technically… it’s the amount of spectrum that is transformative: NCTA’s Danielle Piñeres (Ep. 35)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Danielle Piñeres is vice president & associate general counsel at NCTA where she focuses on wireless spectrum policy issues. On the latest episode of Well, technically… she discusses how the recently opened 5.9 and 6 GHz bands will impact the Wi-Fi landscape in the U.S. and provides an outlook on just how much Wi-Fi demand is expected to grow.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

