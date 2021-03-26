YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Ivan Bykov, Ribbon Communications (Ep. 34)
Will 5G Change the World? Ivan Bykov, Ribbon Communications (Ep. 34)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Ivan Bykov, head of Ribbon’s Mobile and Service Provider Solutions, discusses the evolving nature of 5G transport both as a function of capacity demands and service differentiation, as well as a fond memory of diving with sharks off the Galapagos islands.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

