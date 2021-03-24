Nokia, Turk Telekom achieve 5G mmWave speed record

Nokia and Turk Telekom reported 5G speeds over 4.5 gbps

Nokia recently announced that it achieved a 5G speed record in collaboration with Turk Telekom. The pair conducted a trial in Ankara, Turkey that reached over 4.5 Gbps on 5G New Radio. The test utilized Nokia’s AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26 GHz mmWave spectrum, using 800 megahertz of bandwidth and a single user device.

Yusuf Kıraç, CTI at Turk Telekom, provided some insight into what might come next following the successful trial. “These technologies also act as a bridge to develop and pave the way for ‘Terahertz’ systems that provide ultra-high speed and capacity, which are planned to be used in 6G,” he said.

Kıraç also pointed to Turk Telekom’s “strong fiber infrastructure,” saying the carrier is prepared to “lead the development of all new generation technologies in [the] country.”

According to Nokia, the speeds achieved during the trial show that Turk Telekom’s network can better service enterprise use cases, such as remotely controlled devices for industrial needs or mission-critical applications, as well as consumer applications like VR/AR experiences, 4K video content downloads or gaming.

“With this successful test,” the press release stated, “the operator is effectively demonstrating how a 5G rollout can improve service quality and download speeds for consumers, as well as supporting enterprise and business use cases, including Industry 4.0 and digital transformation.”

In 2019, Turk Telekom achieved a similar milestone with Huawei, reporting a single-user 5G smartphone speed above 2.92 Gbps on a live, 3GPP-compliant 5G test network at a Turk Telecom facility in Istanbul. The trial used a Huawei Mate 20 X 5G smartphone with Turk Telekom’s 5G-compatible SIM card.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, commented that it’s important to constantly “refine” and “improve” how 5G networks are built and managed, even as commercial 5G networks continue to rollout across the world.

“This record speed, achieved together with our long-term partner, shows that we are constantly refining and improving how we build and manage 5G networks, and this is in no small part thanks to the nearly 200 5G trials, live operator networks and private wireless deployments we have delivered globally,” he said.