On this week’s episode, Opensignal’s Head of Regulatory Ceri Howes articulates the company’s mission, the difference between Quality of Service and Quality of Experience when measuring network performance, as well as the results of its exploration into T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network.
Well, technically… measuring network metrics should be an apples-to-apples comparison: Opensignal’s Ceri Howes (Ep. 34)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.