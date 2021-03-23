YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... measuring network metrics should be an apples-to-apples comparison: Opensignal's Ceri...
well technically

Well, technically… measuring network metrics should be an apples-to-apples comparison: Opensignal’s Ceri Howes (Ep. 34)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GWell Technically...

On this week’s episode, Opensignal’s Head of Regulatory Ceri Howes articulates the company’s mission, the difference between Quality of Service and Quality of Experience when measuring network performance, as well as the results of its exploration into T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network.

Previous article
5G lab backs IoT firms working in logistics, automotive, healthcare and robotics
Next article
The chronicles of 3GPP Rel. 17, part 4: Change of guard at 3GPP (Analyst Angle)

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats