SoftBank launches 5G mmWave based on Qualcomm’s technology

Japanese operator SoftBank has launched its 5G mmWave service, using devices based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms and modem-RF Systems, Qualcomm Technologies said in a release.

The chipmaker noted that the launch of 5G mmWave will allow Japanese users to have access to the fastest possible multi-Gigabit download speeds in the country. Along with the launch, SoftBank is making the “Pocket WiFi 5G A004ZT” 5G mmWave mobile hotspot available for sale. All initial 5G mmWave-compatible mobile devices in SoftBank’s portfolio are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G mmWave products.

Qualcomm also called 5G mmWave a cost-effective way for mobile operators to increase the network capacity needed to meet the increasing demand for data in dense urban, fixed wireless access and enterprise environments – with savings up to 35% in total cost of ownership compared to sole use of sub-6 GHz bands, the vendor claimed.

“5G mmWave is critical for mobile operators to stay competitive and to realize the full potential of 5G to transform many industries,” said Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. “Japan is at the forefront in deploying the most advanced 5G technologies such as mmWave, and we are honored by working with SoftBank to bring the fastest mobile experiences to Japanese consumers and businesses.”

“SoftBank is pleased to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and use its leading 5G mmWave technology to offer world-class 5G service to our subscribers,” said Keigo Sugano, senior vice president, head of product division, SoftBank.

The announcement follows SoftBank’s commercial launch of 5G sub-6 GHz service with smartphones powered by Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms in March 2020.

SoftBank had announced the availability of its 5G network on March 27th, 2020. The company plans to invest over $1.9 billion to expand its network to roughly 64% of the populated areas of country by 2025 and install 7,355 base stations in the 3.7GHz and 4.5GHz spectrum bands and 3,855 base stations in the 28GHz band, according to previous press reports.

SoftBank selected Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia last year for the deployment of its network. Collaboration between SoftBank and Ericsson, in particular, began in 2015 and included 5G testing of multiple bands, including 28 GHz and 4.5 GHz. Nokia is providing the carrier with its 5G AirScale solution.

In April 2020, SoftBank and KDDI announced that they established a joint venture to promote the deployment of 5G in rural areas across Japan.

The joint venture, dubbed 5G JAPAN Corporation (5G JAPAN), is based on a previous agreement announced by the two carriers in July 2019.

5G JAPAN will promote infrastructure sharing based on the mutual use of base station assets held by SoftBank and KDDI to accelerate the rollout of 5G networks in rural Japan. The joint venture will also conduct construction design and construction management work for 5G base stations.