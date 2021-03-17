Rakuten Communications Platform partners with Airspan on Open RAN network ‘blueprint’

Airspan Networks’ Open RAN-compatible vRAN hardware and software added to RCP’s cloud-native arsenal

Hot on the heels of announcing it will go public in Q3 via a merger with SPAC New Beginnings (NYSE American: NBA), Airspan Networks and Rakuten Communications Platform today made public a memorandum or understanding wherein the vRAN specialist’s products will be incorporated into the Japanese operator’s cloud-native network platform play.

Rakuten Mobile built a greenfield 4G and 5G network in Japan using a cloud-native architecture including a multi-vendor radio access network aligned with Open RAN specifications. RCP was formed to take that blueprint and sell it globally to other operators, enterprises, governments, and organizations looking to build and use mobile networks.

In terms of positioning, RCP bills itself as a “technology blueprint and expert playbook” built on learnings derived from Rakuten Mobile’s network build. The idea is for RCP customers to “easily build and deploy fully cloud-native network services at speed, [and] low-cost.” In addition to the RAN piece, RCP also covers OSS/BSS, edge computing and network management.

Airspan CEO Eric Stonestrom said in a statement that the company “has always been a champion of RAN disaggregation whether it be from small cells to macro or software to hardware, [and] we are steadfast in our commitment to innovate and are honored to be a part of something truly special with Rakuten Mobile.”

In February, RCP engaged with Ligado Networks to help form a private 5G network solution with efforts beginning this quarter. That arrangement covers defining a strategy leveraging RCP’s technology to put Ligado’s L Band spectrum to work for enterprises customers looking to implement use cases that can benefit from 5G.

Tech Mahindra is another RCP partner and was brought on board to help solve the system integration questions that come along with any discussion around multi-vendor telecom systems–am I trading equipment costs for added integration and opex costs? NEC is also in the mix; it’s working with Rakuten on co-development of a containerized standalone 5G core.

In a statement regarding the Airspan announcement, Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin said, “We are excited to welcome Airspan as a member of the RCP family and leverage all that we have achieved on our journey together. Airspan’s unwavering commitment to innovation has made it possible for Rakuten Mobile to offer its customers a truly customizable network architecture.”

For the Rakuten Mobile network in Japan, Airspan provided both 4G and 5G radio solutions.