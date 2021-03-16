YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically… 5G will significantly increase entry points for security threats: Nokia's...
Well, technically… 5G will significantly increase entry points for security threats: Nokia’s Mona Noor (Ep. 33)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Mona Noor, a product manager at Nokia, dives into some of the biggest security threats our networks will have to deal with in a 5G era, compares the inherent security of cloud and on-premise servers and explains why home IoT devices aren’t built to be secure.

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

