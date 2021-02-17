TeraGo expands 5G fixed wireless tech trials in Toronto area

Canadian operator TeraGo announced it’s expanding technical trials of its 5G fixed wireless service in the Toronto area.

The initial trials, started last year at its headquarters, achieved speeds of 1.5 Gbps. The company hopes to increase this to 10 Gbps in the coming year as new CPE for the mmWave bands becomes available.

The company said that the FWA technical trials will now shift from the company’s Thornhill head office location and will be continued at its Mississauga data center.

During the trial phase, TeraGo said it made several product upgrades and has conducted testing at various distances, which have contributed to the steady advancement in results.

“In conjunction with advancing testing trials, TeraGo is in advanced discussions with new and existing vendors to build and optimize their product portfolio,” said TeraGo COO and CRO Blake Wetzel. “We are also engaged in a number of conversations with partners who are interested in pursuing 5G FWA customer trials with TeraGo. 5G private networks are expected to allow customers to access a high quality, reliable and secure networking solution that helps improve their connectivity capabilities and propel their business forward.”

The operator started the technical tests in May 2020, utilizing 5G fixed wireless network equipment from Nokia. The company said that initial testing will be in the 38 GHz frequency band using developmental licenses.

TeraGo’s fixed wireless spectrum assets include 14 of 20 licenses issued in the 24 GHz band and 25 of 27 licenses issued in the 38 GHz band, covering 2,210 MHz in Canada’s six largest cities.

The company’s national fixed wireless network is supported by a redundant fiber optic backbone with approximately 600 rooftops across Canada.

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. The company manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centers in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. TeraGo serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.