On this week’s episode, Asha Keddy, corporate VP at Intel, takes a closer look at the friendly, but fierce, competition between 5G and Wi-Fi both in the enterprise and at home, as well as what is in store for the telecom and wireless industries as they await 3GPP Release 17 and broader adoption of Wi-Fi 6E.
Well, technically… a little bit of friendly competition is always good: Intel’s Asha Keddy (Ep. 29)
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.