YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically… a little bit of friendly competition is always good: Intel’s...
well technically

Well, technically… a little bit of friendly competition is always good: Intel’s Asha Keddy (Ep. 29)

By Catherine Sbeglia
5GPodcastWell Technically...Network InfrastructureWi-Fi

On this week’s episode, Asha Keddy, corporate VP at Intel, takes a closer look at the friendly, but fierce, competition between 5G and Wi-Fi both in the enterprise and at home, as well as what is in store for the telecom and wireless industries as they await 3GPP Release 17 and broader adoption of Wi-Fi 6E.

Previous articleFCC focuses on partners, path forward for Emergency Broadband Benefit program
Next articleDish inks seven new tower deals to boost its nationwide 5G effort

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News