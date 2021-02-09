Well, technically… 5G isn’t the solution; it’s simply an enabler: Libelium’s Alicia Pérez (Ep. 28)

The Co-Founder and CEO of Libelium Alicia Pérez comes on the show to defend her claim that 5G isn’t the solution to all of our network and economic woes and to explain how market hyper fragmentation is stunting IoT growth.
