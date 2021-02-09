YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically… 5G isn't the solution; it's simply an enabler: Libelium's Alicia...
Well, technically… 5G isn’t the solution; it’s simply an enabler: Libelium’s Alicia Pérez (Ep. 28)

By Catherine Sbeglia
The Co-Founder and CEO of Libelium Alicia Pérez comes on the show to defend her claim that 5G isn’t the solution to all of our network and economic woes and to explain how market hyper fragmentation is stunting IoT growth.

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

