Qualcomm X65 poised to push 5G to 10 Gbps

Qualcomm 4th generation 5G modem-RF system sampling now; device launches potentially coming this year

For several days Qualcomm reps have been teasing new product announcements, asking “What’s next in 5G?” The question was answered this morning with the announcement of the X65 5G Modem-RF System, based on 3GPP’s Release 16, and capable of supporting downlink throughput of 10 Gbps.

The latest from San Diego also features an upgradable architecture that will allow OEMs to more easily customize solutions to better address target market segments and rollout support for Rel. 16 features via software upgrade. Further, Qualcomm has updated its millimeter wave antenna modules, now in their fourth generation, to extend millimeter wave coverage and increase power efficiency.

Company CEO-elect Cristiano Amon framed the X65 announcement in terms of a “5G transition” that will expand the latest generation of cellular from the consumer segment “to benefit virtually every industry. We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.”

The X65 ups the game on carrier aggregation with the ability to aggregate sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave bands, as well as sub-6 GHz aggregation of FDD and TDD bands, and FDD-FDD and TDD-TDD aggregation. Specific to millimeter wave, the X65 can aggregate 10 millimeter wave carriers for a total 1000 MHz of bandwidth.

