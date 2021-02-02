YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... telecom customers want a personalized experience: Verizon's Krista Bourne (Ep....
well technically

Well, technically… telecom customers want a personalized experience: Verizon’s Krista Bourne (Ep. 27)

By Catherine Sbeglia
5GCarriersPodcastWell Technically...

This week, Well, technically… caught up with Verizon’s SVP of Sales and Operations Krista Bourne for an update on how the carrier and its employees are faring in the continued work from home environment. We also discuss consumer excitement and confusion are around 5G. I even picked up some solid career advice along the way.

Previous articleInterview: Telefónica seeks to expand its 5G footprint in Germany in 2021
Next articleEnergy efficiency and remote site management: Easy as IoT

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News