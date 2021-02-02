This week, Well, technically… caught up with Verizon’s SVP of Sales and Operations Krista Bourne for an update on how the carrier and its employees are faring in the continued work from home environment. We also discuss consumer excitement and confusion are around 5G. I even picked up some solid career advice along the way.
Well, technically… telecom customers want a personalized experience: Verizon’s Krista Bourne (Ep. 27)
