VMware board looking for a new CEO as Pat Gelsinger heads to Intel

Intel CEO Bob Swan, formerly CFO, will leave his post Feb. 15

Intel announced on Jan. 13 that its board of directors has appointed Pat Gelsinger, currently the CEO of VMware, to take the CEO role effective Feb. 15. VMware’s board said in a statement it has initiated a search for a new CEO; Gelsinger will remain on VMware’s board after his Feb. 12 departure. VMware CFO Zane Rowe will serve as interim CEO.

Gelsinger previously spent 30 years with Intel, initially joining the company at 18-years-old. The announcement has been lauded by analysts in that a technologist rather than a finance-oriented executive is taking on the top spot at Intel.

In a note to Intel employees, Gelsinger wrote: “My experience at Intel has shaped my entire career, and I am forever grateful to this company. To come back “home” to Intel in the role of CEO during what is such a critical time for innovation, as we see the digitization of everything accelerating, will be the greatest honor of my career.”

In June 2018, Intel tapped Swan to replace former CEO Brian Krzanich, who resigned after the company learned that Krzanich had had a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee. An Intel policy forbids fraternization of managers with employees.

Independent Chairman of Intel’s board Omar Ishrak said Gelsinger “will ensure strong execution of Intel’s strategy to build on its product leadership and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead as it continues to transform from a CPU to a multi-architecture XPU company.”

VMware Chairman Michael Dell said in a statement that Gelsinger has “led the company’s tremendous growth and expansion and built a solid foundation for future innovation. Zane has been a key strategic partner to Pat during this time of growth. His deep knowledge of the company and strong relationships will lead the team well through the transition period.”